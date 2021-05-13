Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Atlantic City Man, 28, Shot In Face

Jon Craig
Atlantic City police
Atlantic City police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Atlantic City PD

A 28-year-old man from Atlantic City was hospitalized on Thursday after being shot, authorities said. 

At about 5 a.m., Atlantic City police officers responded to the 500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard on a report of a man shot. 

Police found the victim shot in the face, according to an initial report.

He was taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

No arrests had been made.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. Information also can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

