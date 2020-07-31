Atlantic City Firefighters Respond To Smoke Bomb, Evacuate 18th Floor At Hard Rock Hotel Casino

An Atlantic City hotel was partially evacuated Friday night after someone tossed a smoke bomb on the 18th floor, authorities said.

Firefighters were called to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino about 8 p.m.

The disturbance prompted the evacuation of the hotel's 18th floor, Atlantic City fire officials said.

There were no injuries, they said.

Firefighters helped Hard Rock workers clear the smoke.

Hotel security was reviewing surveillance video to see who lit the smoke bomb.

This is a developing news story.

