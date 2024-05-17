Longtime Jewelry Store Owners Gift Somers Point Family Business Of 60+ Years To Employees

Harvey and Madalyn Rovinsky handed over the keys for Bernie Robbins Jewelers in Somers Point to five employees during a special ceremony on Tuesday, May 7, according to a news release. Their family had owned the jewelry store on New Road for 62 years before passing ownership on to the group.

Stephen Berman, Gen Flaxman, Steve Jaffe, Andy Lazar, and Sandra Moran are now co-owners of the store, which has no debt.

"The Rovinskys entered into negotiations to sell the company in 2022, but before the end of the year, quickly realized the best legacy for their family-run company was to “gift” Bernie Robbins to this dedicated and trusted group who have been stewards of their company for 20-30 years each," the news release said.

Madalyn Rovinsky's father opened Bernie Robbins in 1962. According to its website's history page, it started as a small appliance store in downtown Philadelphia and has kept its Pennsylvania roots with its other location in Bucks County.

The group of five took over the store on North Sycamore Street in Newtown, PA, and a special ceremony was also held there on Monday, May 6.

"Together, this dynamic team stands ready to carry forward the legacy of Bernie Robbins Jewelers, with a vision for evolution," the release said. "They are excited to announce a more youthful and fun experience for customers, aimed at creating lasting memories and joyful moments."

Berman has 20 years of experience in sales and management at the Newtown store. Flaxman is a second-generation jeweler and Jaffe has been the store's diamond buyer for more than three decades.

Lazar has worked at Bernie Robbins for 31 years and "is the go-to authority on watches." Moran has worked at the store for 22 years and has been a jewelry purchasing director with "an impeccable eye for quality and style."

Both locations are open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

