Atlantic City Councilman MD Hossain Morshed Hospitalized In Assault, Police Say

MD Hossain Morshed
MD Hossain Morshed Photo Credit: City of Atlantic City

Police are investigating the assault of an Atlantic City councilman.

Fourth Ward Councilman MD Hossain Morshed, 47, was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries following the attack at the intersection of Florida and Atlantic avenues around 10:45 p.m. July 15, local police said.

No further information was released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information can be text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. 

 All tips are anonymous

