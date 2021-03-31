1 In Custody, Another At Large In Connection With Violent South Jersey Home Invasion Shooting

A six-month-long homicide investigation ended this week with the arrest of one Absecon man and another suspect at large, authorities said.

Michael E. Hayes was lodged in the Atlantic County Jail on for attempted homicide and related charges, Franklin Township police said Tuesday.

Patrol units were dispatched to the 800 block of W. Summer Rd. in Buena Borough for a violent home invasion with a 32-year-old victim shot in the head around 7 a.m. on Sept. 15, 2020.

The victim was tied up but was able to escape and run to a nearby neighbors residence to call 911, police said.

On Dec. 16, 2020 detectives with multiple agencies executed search warrants on Hayes’ homes in Atlantic City and Absecon.

Hayes was later charged with attempted homicide, conspiracy, robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, aggravated assault with a handgun, aggravated assault and terroristic threats, authorities said.

He was lodged in the Atlantic County Correctional Facility since the December search warrant and will remain in custody pending his court date.

The case was investigated by Detective Joseph Biener of the Franklin Township Police Department.

A second male suspect remains at large.

Assisting with the investigation was the Atlantic County Prosecutors Office, DEA-Atlantic City office, Absecon Police Department, Atlantic City Police Department, and NJ Parole.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is urged to contact the Franklin Township Police Department at 856-694-1415 or email crimetips@franklintownship.com.

Emails and phone calls can remain anonymous.

