Pleasantville Man Indicted For Driving Drunk, Killing Atlantic City Pedestrian: Prosecutors

A grand jury indicted Maykol Mendozarizo, 38, for second-degree vehicular homicide on Tuesday, July 16. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office announced the indictment in a news release on Friday, July 19.

Mendozarizo was the driver in a deadly pedestrian crash on Albany Avenue in Atlantic City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. His vehicle struck and killed 61-year-old Heriberto Alicea at around 8:16 p.m.

Investigators said Mendozarizo was under the influence of alcohol during the crash.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800. You can also send an anonymous tip online at ACPO.tips.

You can also call the Crime Stoppers of Atlantic County at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS).

