Nyieem Ruff, 44, of Philadelphia, was arrested on Saturday, Mar. 23, the Brigantine Police Department said in a news release on Tuesday, Apr. 2. An officer stopped Ruff in a vehicle he was driving without any lights on at around 2:51 a.m.

Investigators said Ruff gave the officer a name and "other biographical information" instead of a driver's license. Dispatchers checked national databases and couldn't find any information or a license matching the identity he provided.

A second officer arrived and the officers learned Ruff had provided them with a fake name. They also found his real identity and dispatchers told them that he was wanted in Pennsylvania by the Philadelphia Police Department and the Bucks County Sheriff’s Office since 2018.

Ruff was charged with hindering apprehension, identity theft, and being a fugitive from justice. He was also given traffic summonses for improper lighting on a vehicle, driving while suspended, and driving without a license.

Ruff was held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility to await a court appearance and extradition to Pennsylvania.

