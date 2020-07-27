Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
WINNER: Powerball Ticket Worth $50K Sold In Atlantic County

Jon Craig
Mays Landing Lukoil at 6068 Harding Highway,
Mays Landing Lukoil at 6068 Harding Highway, Photo Credit: Google Maps

There is a lucky Powerball winner in Atlantic County, authorities said.

A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a retail outlet in Mays Landing, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

The third-tier prize winner matched four of five white balls and the Powerball drawn on Saturday. The winning numbers for the July 25 drawing were: 5, 21, 36, 61, and 62. The Red Power Ball number was 18. The Multiplier number was 02.

The winning ticket was sold at Mays Landing Lukoil, 6068 Harding Highway in Hamilton Township.

A total of 21,652 New Jersey players took home about $108,746 in Powerball prizes ranging from $4 to $200. 

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $126,000,000 for the next drawing on Wednesday night.

