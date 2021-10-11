Contact Us
Victim, 35, Gunned Down In Atlantic City

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
South Georgia Avenue at Pacific Avenue
South Georgia Avenue at Pacific Avenue Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 35-year-old man from Atlantic City was fatally shot, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at 4:04 a.m. Sunday on South Georgia Avenue, according to Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill

Atlantic City police responded to a 9-1-1 call about the shooting, Shill said. 

When police arrived, they found a man fatally shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Shill said.

The victim's name has not been released and no arrests had been made.

Detectives from the ACPO Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene. The cooperative investigation continues between ACPO Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department.

Anyone with information about this fatal shooting or any other serious crimes are urged to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Website at http://www.acpo.org/tips.html and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page.

People also can call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.

