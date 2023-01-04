Trio Charged In Fatal Double-Shooting In Atlantic City: Prosecutor

Malik Galloway, 31, of Atlantic City, Laquan Rex, 30, of Atlanta, Georgia, and Amari Rex, 22, of Atlantic City were indicted on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in connection with a fatal double-shooting in September 2022, authorities said.

These charges stemmed from an investigation by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department of the fatal shooting of Malae Johnson and shooting of Michael D’Arrigo in Atlantic City in September 2022, authorities said.

Galloway was indicted on counts of first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree attempted murder and weapons offenses.

Laquan Rex was indicted on counts of first-degree murder and first-degree conspiracy to commit murder.

Amari Rex was indicted on one count of third-degree hindering apprehension or prosecution, authorities said.

