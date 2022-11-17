Tolls Going Up On Atlantic City Expressway

Tolls on the Atlantic City Expressway are going up next year, officials said on Thursday, Nov. 17.

Starting Jan. 1, 2023, cash tolls on the 44-mile Expressway’s Egg Harbor and Route 50 toll plazas will increase from $4.40 to $4.55 for a passenger vehicle.

Expressway tolls are going up by 3% from year to year, said Kimberly Testa, a spokeswoman with the South Jersey Transportation Authority.

Tolls for the average Expressway trip will go from $2.44 to $2.53, Testa said.

SJTA officials cited inflation and increased expenses as reasons for the toll increase.

The new toll rates are lower for E-ZPass users or drivers enrolled in the Expressway’s frequent user plan. Those rates increased nine cents to $2.91 from $2.82 at the Egg Harbor and Route 50 toll plazas.

Tolls at Pleasantville, Route 9, Mays Landing, Winslow and Hammonton and Pomona-AC airport will increase to $1.35 from $1.30 for cash customers and tolls at the Williamstown and the Berlin-Cross Keys exits will go to 70 cents, up from 65 cents.

E-ZPass tolls will go up from 88 cents to 92 cents at Exit 5 for Route 9 and increase from 78 cents to 81 cents at Pomona and Mays Landing.

In a separate development on Wednesday, the Delaware River Port Authority introduced a 2023 budget that avoids toll increases at its four bridges for the twelfth year in a row. That budget is expected to be finalized next month.

The authority runs the Walt Whitman, Benjamin Franklin, Betsy Ross and Commodore Barry bridges.

