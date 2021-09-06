Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Teenager Arrested With Loaded Handgun, Atlantic City Police Say

Jon Craig
Atlantic City police
An 18-year-old man from Atlantic County has been arrested for possessing a loaded handgun, authorities said.

At 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Atlantic City police were patrolling near Stanley Homes Village on reports of recent shootings, according to Lt. Kevin Fair, a police department spokesman.

Detectives Alberto Valles, Christopher Dodson and Darrin Lorady stopped a vehicle after watching a young passenger enter it.

Officers suspected that the man was carrying a handgun, Fair said.

After police turned on their  emergency lights at Kentucky and Baltic Avenues, the vehicle's driver made a wrong turn onto Kentucky Avenue before stopping in the middle of the block, Fair said. 

The passenger seen entering the car possessed a loaded handgun, according to Fair. 

The suspect was identified as Tariq Smith of Mays Landing, the lieutenant said. Smith was taken into custody without incident, Fair said.

The other occupants of the vehicle were released without any charges, he said.

Smith was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility. 

Anyone with information is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Special Investigations Section at 609-347-5858 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

