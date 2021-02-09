Suspect Nabbed During Atlantic City Hotel Robbery, Police Say

A 31-year-old man from Atlantic County was arrested in connection with a robbery at a Best Western Hotel, authorities said.

Jahlil Boston of Egg Harbor City was charged with robbery and burglary in connection with the incident on Tuesday, according to Atlantic City police.

At 10:23 p.m., Patrol Officers Nicholas Grasso and Justin Peyton responded to the Best Western Hotel in the 1400 block of Pacific Avenue on a report of a man threatening others.

Grasso found three employees outside of the hotel.

Grasso entered the lobby and allegedly saw Boston behind the counter stealing money from the register, police said.

An unspecified amount of money stolen from the register was recovered, they said. There were no injuries.

Boston was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

