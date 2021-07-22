South Jersey Man Indicted For Beating Wife Dead With Hammer

A South Jersey ma has been indicted in connection with last summer's alleged beating death of his 30-year-old wife, authorities said.

An Atlantic County Grand Jury returned an indictment on a first-degree murder charge against Robert Declementi, 37, of Brigantine, according to Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill.

Brigantine police received a 9-1-1 call at 4:27 a.m. on Aug. 22, 2020, and responded to 17 Girard Place, Shill said.

Rachel Declementi, 30, was found dead in the home with numerous injuries to her body, Shill said. Authorities later determined she allegedly had been beaten to death.

Robert Declementi was arrested and charged with first degree murder. He's accused of striking his wife several times with a hammer, Daily Voice previously reported.

This is a joint investigation by the ACPO Major Crimes Unit and Brigantine police. Atlantic County Assistant Prosecutor Kathleen Robinson is handling the case.

Anyone with information involving this case or any serious crime is urged to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800.

People also can call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com/. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.

