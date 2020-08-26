Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Authorities: South Jersey Man Charged With Brutally Killing His 30-Year-Old Wife With A Hammer

Jon Craig
Robert Declementi
Robert Declementi Photo Credit: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

A 36-year-old man  from Atlantic County has been charged in the brutal slaying of his wife, authorities said.

Rachel Declementi, 30, was found unconscious, bleeding from her head and face, they said.

Brigantine police received a 9-1-1 call at 4:27 a.m. on Saturday from 17 Girard Place, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.

Robert Declementi was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, Tyner said.

Declementi told police that his wife “told me she cheated on me with someone from Applebee’s,’” according to court documents.

There was a long blood stain consistent with someone being dragged through the kitchen and to the front porch entranceway where she was found, documents show.

A hammer was found by police under a bloody rag, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Police also found a blood-stained mop in the kitchen “and the scene showed evidence of someone’s attempt at cleaning it,” according to the court document.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800. People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 to leave an anonymous tip.

