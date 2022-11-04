Police ID Man Killed In Route 30 South Jersey Crash

A passenger from Burlington County was killed in a crash on Route 30 in Atlantic County.

Bruce H. GIlbert of Browns Mills died in the Thursday, Nov. 3 crash, Mullica Township police said.

At about 11:45 a.m., police responded to the intersection of White Horse Pike (Route 30) and Elwood Road for a motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles.

Upon arrival, police found a Subaru sedan and a Ford Utility truck with severe damage.

Gilbert was in the Subaru. The driver, Sharon L Runion also of Browns Mills, was transported to AtlantiCare City Division with serious bodily injuries.

The driver of the Ford, Nicholas Sonsini of Williamstown, was transported to AtlantiCare Mainland Division with minor injuries.

The accident remains under investigation by the Mullica Township Police Department and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

If you have any further information regarding this crash, please contact Cpl. Heffley at (609) 561-7600 ext. 155 or DSgt. Sarraf (609) 561-7600 ext. 150.

