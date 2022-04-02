Officials Consider Closing NJ Strip Club After 19-Year-Old Man's Death

The future is uncertain for a South Jersey strip club visited by a 19-year-old man hours before he was found dead.

A Pleasantville Public Safety Committee hearing is scheduled for Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m. when the Centerfolds Cabaret’s mercantile license will be reviewed, NJ Advance Media reports.

There's been an emotional public debate on social media about whether Irving Mayren-Guzman of Egg Harbor Township should have even been allowed in the club since he was underage to drink alcohol.

The city noted that Centerfolds Cabaret “has generated a substantial number of police calls over the past several years for offenses including assault, robbery, fighting, and disorderly conduct," NJ.com reports.

Mayren-Guzman's body was recovered in a marsh just east of Centerfold’s at approximately 9:30 a.m.. on Jan. 25 after a two-day search that included bloodhound canines, drones and helicopter grid searches over the marsh as well as foot searches.

Pleasantville police have said a fight broke out at the club and three men have since been charged with assault in connection with that fight — but not his death.

Autopsy results on the victim's body have not been released, nor has an exact cause of death.

Click here for the complete report by NJ Advance Media.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.