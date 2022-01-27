Strip Club Fight: 3 Suspects Charged In Assault Of South Jersey Man Found Dead, Police Say

Three men have been arrested in connection with a fight at a strip club that occurred early Sunday before a South Jersey man went missing and was later found dead.

The body of Irving Mayren-Guzman, 19, of Egg Harbor Township, was found in a marsh near the Centerfolds Night Club in Pleasantville on Tuesday morning.

Jamaul Timberlake, 30, Atlantic City; John Hands, 24, of Pleasantville and Garnell Hands, 29, of Pleasantville were taken into custody Wednesday evening, according to Pleasantville police.

All three men were charged with second-degree aggravated assault and conspiracy, police said. They were being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Mayren-Guzman's body was recovered just east of Centerfold’s at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday following a two-day search that included bloodhound canines, drones and helicopter grid searches over the marsh as well as foot searches.

Hamilton Township police, Atlantic City police, Atlantic City firefighters, Atlantic County Sheriff’s officers, New Jersey State Police and Atlantic County Office Emergency Management assisted with the search.

“The Pleasantville Police Department would like to express their heartfelt condolences to the family of Irving during this tragic time.” Pleasantville Police Chief James Williams said Thursday.

Mayren-Guzman's family suspects foul play in his death, according to this GoFundMe page.

Autopsy results on the victim's body had not been released, nor an exact cause of death.

Anonymous tips can be sent via the Pleasantville Police Department’s website or Atlantic County Crimestoppers at www.crimestoppersatlantic.com or 609-652-1234 and 1-800-658-8477.

