Breaking News: Disturbed Man Who Vowed To Kill Minorities Captured At NJ Mall, Police Say
News

NJ Preschool Teacher Picked Up, Threw Child Trying To Nap 7 Times: Report

Jon Craig
Egg Harbor township Police
Egg Harbor township Police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Egg Harbor Township PD

A preschool teacher in South Jersey has been arrested after being caught on surveillance video physically mishandling children, BreakingAC reported.

Angela Capella, 26, of Galloway Township, was charged with four counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, the outlet said, quoting Egg Harbor Township police. 

One of the alleged victim's mother detailed the abuse on social media.

"I am not someone who puts my business online however I feel like this should be public knowledge and my daughter deserves justice," she writes, accompanying the post with a photo of Capella.

"This woman was my daughter’s teacher for 2 years and has been formally charged with 4 counts of child neglect for ripping my sleeping child [redacted] from her cot at school at Kids Choice Academy and throwing her with all of her force back onto a plastic cot. 

"My daughter was 2 at the time. This was caught on camera on December 6th 2021. Angela Capella picked my daughter up 7 times in 26 minutes from her bed to throw her while she was simply laying down trying to nap. 

"I hope this evil woman gets every second in jail that the judge can hand to her and never handles another child. My daughter deserves justice. I’m so sorry [redacted] I will never let anyone like this woman near you again."

Capella, who has been fired from her job, was released on a summons on Thursday, Feb. 17.

Anyone with information concerning the incidents is asked to call the Egg Harbor Township Criminal Investigations Bureau at 609-926-4051.

Click here for the complete BreakingAC story. 

