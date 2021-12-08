NJ Pair Indicted In Fatal Shooting Of Atlantic City Man, 28: Prosecutor

Two New Jersey men have been indicted in the fatal shooting of an Atlantic City man, authorities said.

Jahmil Greenidge, 28, was murdered on May 19 in Atlantic City, according to Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill.

Denzel Garrison, 28, of Newark, was indicted by an Atlantic County Grand Jury on first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy and weapons charges, Shill said.

Laquine Demby, 30, of Pleasantville, was indicted for first-degree murder and first-degree conspiracy, Shill said.

Garrison was arrested by Newark police on Oct. 12 following a joint investigation by the ACPO Major Crimes Unit, Atlantic City Police Department with assistance from multiple law enforcement agencies, the psosecutor said.

Demby also was arrested on Oct. 12 in Pleasantville by detectives of the ACPO Major Crimes Unit and Pleasantville police after a joint investigation.

At 8 a.m., on May 19,, Atlantic City police responded to a 9-11 call about a shooting. When officers arrived at the 300 block of North Tennessee Avenue in Atlantic City they found Greenidge with a gunshot wound, Shill said. Greenidge was pronounced dead at the scene.

Demby and Garrison were being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Chief Assistant Prosecutor Seth Levy handled the case.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.