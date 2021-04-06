Newark Fugitive With 100 Bags Heroin Flees Police, Drags Atlantic City Officer With His Vehicle

A 37-year-old wanted man from Essex County has been arrested in Atlantic City, authorities said.

Jamil Redd, 37, of Newark, was charged after trying to flee Atlantic City police on Thursday, a police department spokesman said.

Sgt. Richard Andrews and Det. Brian Hambrecht tried to stop Redd's vehicle at 9:23 a.m. on South Carolina Avenue during a drug investigation, police said.

Redd had an active warrant out for his arrest on a parole violation, police said.

During the stop, Redd sped away, "nearly dragging and causing a minor injury to Detective Hambrecht," according to Lt. Kevin Fair, a police department spokesman.

While driving, Redd allegedly missed a turn at South Carolina and Magellan avenues, crashing into a tree, Fair said.

Redd then fled on foot, running across Route 30 where he was nabbed by Detective James Barrett and Atlantic City Patrol Officers Christian Ivanov and Jonathan Perez, police said.

Redd was carrying 100 bags of heroin when he was caught, police said in a press statement.

The suspect was charged with eluding, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest, aggravated assault on a police officer, contempt of court and several drug offenses, police said.

Redd was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.