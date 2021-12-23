Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Return to your home site

Menu

Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Nearby Sites

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
News

Know Him? Atlantic City Police Seek Public's Help Finding Shooting Suspect

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
South Florida Avenue
South Florida Avenue Photo Credit: Google Maps

Atlantic City police seek the public's help finding a man wanted for shooting another man during a fight.

On Tuesday at 7:32 p.m., Atlantic City police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the first block of South Florida Avenue, police said.

Officers found a shooting victim, 34, of Atlantic City, and began to render medical aid, police said. The victim was transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, with non-life threatening injuries.

During an investigation by detectives of the Violent Crimes Unit and responding officers, Fausto Mora was identified as the suspect in the shooting, police said. The victim and Mora knew each other and the shooting was the continuation of an earlier dispute, they said.

Mora, 29, of Atlantic City. faces charges of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of Mora is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766

Information can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.