Know Him? Atlantic City Police Seek Public's Help Finding Shooting Suspect

Atlantic City police seek the public's help finding a man wanted for shooting another man during a fight.

On Tuesday at 7:32 p.m., Atlantic City police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the first block of South Florida Avenue, police said.

Officers found a shooting victim, 34, of Atlantic City, and began to render medical aid, police said. The victim was transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, with non-life threatening injuries.

During an investigation by detectives of the Violent Crimes Unit and responding officers, Fausto Mora was identified as the suspect in the shooting, police said. The victim and Mora knew each other and the shooting was the continuation of an earlier dispute, they said.

Mora, 29, of Atlantic City. faces charges of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of Mora is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766.

Information can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.