Ex-Con Who Failed To Register As Sex Offender Attacks NJ Girl Walking To School: Police

A an ex-con who failed to register as a sex offender has been arrested in the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl walking to school in South Jersey, authorities said.

Horece McZeke, 44, of Galloway Township attacked the girl in a wooded area between the 400 blocks of Brighton and Wellington avenues in Pleasantville around 7:40 a.m. on Dec. 2, Pleasantville police said police.

Authorities last Wednesday executed a search warrant at McZeke's new home on Jimmie Leeds Road, and discovered he failed to register as a sex offender, Breaking AC reports.

McZeke was being held in the Atlantic County Jail when he was later charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child and two weapons offenses in the attack.

According to Breaking AC, McZeke pleaded guilty to a home invasion robbery and rape of an Egg Harbor Township woman in 1996. He has since been under lifetime supervision.

Click here for more from Breaking AC.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.