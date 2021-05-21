BEWARE: Weather Service Warns Against Rip-Tide Swimming As Temperatures Rise

The National Weather Service is warning that there is a "high risk" of rip tide currents this weekend at New Jersey and Delaware beaches, just as temperatures are expected to climb up into the 90s.

An offshore storm is expected to cause swells, making swimming potentially dangerous, according to forecasts.

“Remember, the ocean water temperature is only around 60 degrees and many beaches are not yet staffed with lifeguards,” the NWS’s Mount Holly station said on Twitter.

The National Weather Service is warning weekend beachgoers that there could be rip currents in NJ and Delaware. Twitter/ NWS Mount Holly

Earlier this week, Atlantic City police and Good Samaritans rescued nearly a dozen young swimmers in separate incidents, after they got stranded in rough waters off the Jersey Shore, as reported here. .

