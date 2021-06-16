Atlantic City Officers Arrest 2 Teenagers, Recover 3 Handguns In Separate Incidents, Police Say

Atlantic City police recovered three handguns in two days in separate incidents, authorities said.

The first involved a feud between teenage brothers. The second involved a shooting with a defaced firearm, police said.

On Monday, a juvenile was arrested and charged with weapons and drug offenses after a family dispute led police to his home, an Atlantic City police spokesman sid.

At 1:57 p.m., police were called to South Elberon Avenue on a report that two brothers, ages 19 and 16, were fighting, Lt. Kevin Fair said.

The younger brother recently was seen with a handgun, Fair said.

Detective Eric Evans of the Special Investigations Section obtained a court-authorized search warrant, the lieutenant said.

Inside the home, police officers found two handguns, a high capacity magazine, hollow point ammunition, more than five grams of cocaine, and nearly two pounds of marijuana, police said.

The younger brother was arrested and charged with several drug and weapons offenses including possession of a “ghost gun," and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone, police said.

The juvenile, whose name was not released, was being held at Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center.

In an unrelated incident, Atlantic City police arrested a teenager after a shooting, Fair said.

At 8:36 a.m. Tuesday, patrol officers responded to the 1600 block of Beach Avenue. Police found Henry Alvarez, 18, with a gunshot wound to his finger the lieutenant said.

Alvarez told police he "was shot by an unknown individual while walking to the store," according to Fair.

The teenager was taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center with a non-life threatening injury.

Detectives reportedly found "a crime scene" inside Alvarez’s home that included a handgun, spent shell casing, and blood, according to Fair.

Alvarez was later arrested at the medical center and charged with several weapons offenses including possession of a defaced firearm and hollow-point ammunition, Fair said.

Alvarez was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about either incident is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. Information also can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

