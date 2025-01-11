Atlantic City Man Gets 20 Years State Prison For Causing 3 Fentanyl Overdose Deaths: Prosecutor

A 44-year-old man from Atlantic City was sentenced to 20 years in New Jersey state prison for causing the fatal fentanyl overdoses of three people, according to Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill.

George Stokes, 44, was sentenced Tuesday on the following charges, which he pleaded guilty to on Oct. 15, 2021, Shill said:

first-degree leader of a drug trafficking network;

first-degree drug-induced death of Hector Santos of Atlantic City on April 26, 2017;

first-degree drug-induced death of William Ang of Somers Point on June 2, 2017, and;

first-degree drug-induced death of Caroline Boothby of Margate on Aug. 2, 2017.

Investigations into these three drug-related deaths was undertaken by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit. After months of investigation, it was concluded that the fatal drugs in each case—specifically, fentanyl—were distributed by Stokes as part of a narcotics trafficking operation he led in Atlantic City throughout 2017, Shill said.

It was also discovered that he maintained multiple CDS manufacturing premises in Atlantic City and Hamilton Township for the production and packaging of the drugs, which included heroin and fentanyl, the prosecutor said. Stokes employed as many as 10 individuals in his operation, some of whom are also charged with playing a role in distributing the fatal drugs, Shill said.

This investigation was a cooperative effort between the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and the Atlantic City Police Department.

Chief Assistant Prosecutor Rick McKelvey is handling the case.

