Alleged Jersey Shore Home Invaders Indicted In Shooting Death, Prosecutor Says

A pair of alleged robbers from the Jersey Shore have been indicted in connection with a home invasion and fatal shooting, authorities said.

Leonard B. Ludwigsen Jr., 26, of Egg Harbor Township and Neco J. Pitts, 28 of Long Branch were indicted for the first-degree felony murder of 24-year-old Arturo Barrera III last year, according the the Atlantic County Prosecutor.

An Atlantic County Grand Jury also indicted Ludwigsen and Pitts on first-degree robbery, conspiracy and weapons offenses, according to Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner

Leonard B. Ludwigsen Jr., 26, of Egg Harbor Township is indicted on the following offenses in the killing of Barrera Jr.:

At 11:20 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2020, Egg Harbor Township police received a 9-1-1 call about a shooting at 109 Vermont Ave., Tyner said. Police reportedly found Barrera with multiple gunshot wounds.

An eyewitness told police that two armed men in masks entered his residence. The men allegedly pointed guns at the eyewitness and victim, at which time dogs started barking and moving towards the masked men, Tyner said.

Simultaneously, Barrera stood up and the two men began firing, ultimately killing Barrera, Tyner said. The two suspects fled the home where Barrera was pronounced dead.

Ludwigsen was taken into custody at his Egg Harbor Township home on March 16 of this year. He was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Pitts was charged and was being held in the Monmouth County Jail on an unrelated case, according to Tyner.

Chief Assistant Prosecutor Seth Levy is handling the case.

