Flavortown On The Boardwalk: Fieri Opens Atlantic City's Second 'Chicken Guy!' Restaurant

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the Chicken Guy! restaurant on the boardwalk at Resorts Casino Hotel on Tuesday, July 2. It's the second Chicken Guy! location in the city, joining the restaurant at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City.

Chicken Guy! combines the talents of restauranteur Robert Earl and the "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" host.

"Chicken Guy! features one-of-a-kind all-natural chicken tenders paired with a wide selection of delicious sauces," the restaurant's website said. "Brined in fresh lemon juice, pickle brine, and buttermilk, and infused with fresh herbs, these tenders deliver on flavor and texture."

The menu features chicken tender sandwiches like bourbon brown sugar BBQ, Nashville hot honey, and a BLT with avocado crema. Three-to-five tenders are also sold in meals with regular and spicy options.

The restaurant features several sauces, including Fieri's famous "Donkey Sauce", along with a special sauce with ingredients like pickle juice and a selection of seasonings. The dessert menu offers "Flavortown shakes" like one made with Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Apple Jacks.

Resorts Casino Hotel said it was thrilled to have Fieri's new restaurant open for guests.

"The moment we've all been waiting for is finally here!" Resorts posted on Facebook. "Come and enjoy the perfect combination of flavor and fun with every bite. Get ready for some seriously good eats! 🍗🎉"

Fans of Chicken Guy! and Resorts were excited about their fried collaboration.

"Wow, that opened fast!" one Facebook commenter posted. "We were just there 2 weeks ago and they were just working on it! Can't wait! We will check it out when we come to Resorts again. ❤️"

"I had the one at Harrah’s when I worked there," another person commented. "Very good, I’m happy it’s at my favorite casino I play in. 🎉🎉🥰"

Fieri's second Chicken Guy! location is his latest attempt at putting his branded restaurants in Atlantic City.

Guy's Sammich Joint at Harrah's and Guy Fieri's Chophouse at Bally's Atlantic City recently closed. Guy's Bar-B-Que Joint is temporarily closed at Caesars Atlantic City.

The Resorts restaurant is the 12th location for Chicken Guy!, which also includes concession stands inside NFL stadiums like FedEx Field and Levi's Stadium. Five more restaurants are "hatching soon" in California, Florida, and Texas.

Chicken Guy! at Resorts Casino Hotel is open daily from 11 a.m. to midnight.

