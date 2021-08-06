Contact Us
News

'Abducted Child' Not Found In South Jersey Woods, Authorities Say

Blenheim Avenue in Absecon
Blenheim Avenue in Absecon Photo Credit: Google Maps

A neighborhood report of a child abduction in South Jersey turned out to be false, authorities said. 

About 11 p.m. Monday, a caller told police that they witnessed an unidentified man force a 7- or 8-year-old boy into the woods, police said.

Multiple local police and firefighters and New Jersey State Police searched woods off of Blenheim Avenue and Ritz Drive,, police said on Tuesday.

Absecon police and firefighters were helped in the ground and air search by the New Jersey State Police aviation unit and police from Galloway and Pleasantville.

"After a thorough investigation there has been no evidence to corroborate the initial report," Absecon police said Tuesday.

Anyone who may have any information is urged to contact Absecon police at 609-641-0667.

