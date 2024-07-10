Nearby Workers, Bystanders Rush To Help Fiery Crash Victims In Egg Harbor Township

Egg Harbor Township police responded to the crash near 2511 Fire Road at around 9:37 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, the department said in a news release. The crash was in front of the Bellevue Commons business complex.

Investigators said a 31-year-old Ocean City man was driving a 2022 Ford Ranger south on Fire Road and a 24-year-old Margate man was driving north in a 2008 Hyundai Accent. The Hyundai tried to turn into the Bellevue Commons parking lot when it crashed head-on with the Ford in the northbound lane.

The truck was thrown off the road, striking a business sign and utility pole guidewire. The car was knocked backward and its engine compartment caught fire in the northbound lane.

Several bystanders helped the two men, including employees at Darrell’s Auto Body, Veterans Roofing, and City Leaves. They got the victims out of their vehicles and gave them emergency aid.

The bystanders also extinguished the car fire before first responders arrived.

"The Egg Harbor Township Police Department would also like to thank the employees and citizens of our community for jumping in and helping out in a time of need," the department said in its release. "Your actions are greatly appreciated, and certainly not unnoticed."

Paramedics then treated the two men at the scene. They were brought to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, with moderate injuries.

Fire Road was closed for about two hours, with traffic diverted onto California Avenue and Pear Street. The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

Anyone who saw the crash should call Egg Harbor Township police at 609-926-2641.

