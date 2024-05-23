Mays Landing Woman Indicted In 81-Year-Old Man's Stabbing Death

A grand jury indicted 75-year-old Eileen Bright on Wednesday, May 22, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. She was previously charged in the Sunday, Mar. 31 death of 81-year-old Gary Johnson, who was also from Mays Landing.

Hamilton Township police responded to a 911 call about a dead man inside a home on Lewis Drive at around 5:39 p.m. Officers found Johnson with several wounds to his head and body.

A nurse pronounced Johnson dead at the home in the Woods Landing neighborhood and his body was brought to the South Regional Medical Examiner’s Office. An autopsy determined his causes of death were blunt force trauma and stab wounds.

Bright was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and two counts of third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose.

