Man Who Drove Drunk, Killing Bicyclist Indicted In Egg Harbor Township Hit-And-Run: Prosecutor

A grand jury indicted 39-year-old Shawn Duffy for second-degree vehicular homicide and second-degree leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash on Tuesday, July 16. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office announced the indictment in a news release on Friday, July 19.

Duffy was previously charged in the death of Neil Burman, also from Egg Harbor Township, on Tuesday, Feb. 6. The 68-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene on Steelmanville Road in the Scullville section of the township at around 6:34 p.m.

Investigators said Duffy was driving a 2011 Dodge Ram south when his pickup struck Burman on his bike along the side of the road. Duffy's pickup did not stop and he left the area.

Officers found the truck a short time later. Investigators also said Duffy was drunk at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800. You can also send an anonymous tip online at ACPO.tips.

You can also call the Crime Stoppers of Atlantic County at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.