Pleasantville Man, 45, Shot Dead: Prosecutor

Mamadou Toure, of Pleasantville, was killed in the shooting, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

On Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, at approximately 8:40 a.m., a shooting occurred at West Pleasant Avenue and Main Street, the prosecutor said.

The Prosecutor’s Office’s Major Crimes Unit and the Pleasantville Police Department are cooperatively investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident or other serious crimes are asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Website at ACPO.Tips and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page.

People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com/.

