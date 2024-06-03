A GoFundMe page said John Bucci died on Sunday, June 2 at around 7 a.m. The man nicknamed "John John" was an Atlantic City high graduate "with Viking pride" and was last employed by the city's school district.

The GoFundMe had raised more than $12,000 from at least 190 donations as of Monday, June 3.

"John was loved by so many, around the clock visits by so many, calls and text," Bucci's niece Theresa Gibson wrote on the fundraiser's page. "He was very well known in his community and church. He was the only person I [knew] that didn’t have not one enemy."

Friends and loved ones mourned the loss of the man also called "Mr. Atlantic City."

"He was truly a beautiful soul," one person commented on Facebook. "We all should be more like John John. 🙏🏼💚🏆🙏🏼"

"I'm so very sorry!" another commenter wrote. "I've known him since high school! 😔 May he RIP."

Bucci was expected to have a funeral service at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church on Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City on Monday, June 10.

You can click here to see the GoFundMe page for "John John" Bucci.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.