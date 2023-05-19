Fugitive Arrested In Fatal Atlantic City Shooting: Prosecutor

Phillip Hayes, of Woodbine, was arrested in Atlantic City on Friday, May 19 by Atlantic City police, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Hayes had an outstanding warrant in connection to the August 28, 2022 homicide of Malika McLaughlin in Atlantic City, the prosecutor said.

Hayes had been a fugitive since the warrant was issued on Oct. 5, 2022.

Hayes, and his four codefendants, Lester Robinson, Quamel Shaffer, Monica Gonzalez, and Quataisa Harrington were indicted in December 2022 by an Atlantic County Grand Jury.

Hayes was indicted on counts of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, hindering apprehension and weapons offenses.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or other serious crimes please contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Web site at ACPO.Tips and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page.

