Fog/Mist 52°

SHARE

Francisco Bonilla Arrested

A wanted Atlantic City man was captured about a month after he stabbed a convenience store employee, authorities said.

Francisco Bonilla, 34, Atlantic City, NJ.

Francisco Bonilla, 34, Atlantic City, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Atlantic City Police Department
Chris Spiker
Email me Read More Stories

Francisco Bonilla, 34, was arrested by Vineland police on Monday, Mar. 4, the Atlantic City Police Department said in a news release. He was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Atlantic City police responded to a stabbing on the 100 block of North Rhode Island Avenue at around 8:18 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3. They found the employee who was stabbed by a customer in an "unprovoked attack."

The 39-year-old was rushed to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division. The victim had serious, life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information about the stabbing should call Atlantic City police at 609-347-5766.

You can also text an anonymous tip to TIP411 (847411) and you must begin the text with "ACPD".

to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE