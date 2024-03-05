Francisco Bonilla, 34, was arrested by Vineland police on Monday, Mar. 4, the Atlantic City Police Department said in a news release. He was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Atlantic City police responded to a stabbing on the 100 block of North Rhode Island Avenue at around 8:18 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3. They found the employee who was stabbed by a customer in an "unprovoked attack."

The 39-year-old was rushed to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division. The victim had serious, life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information about the stabbing should call Atlantic City police at 609-347-5766.

You can also text an anonymous tip to TIP411 (847411) and you must begin the text with "ACPD".

