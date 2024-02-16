Man Wanted For Attempted Murder Of Atlantic City Convenience Store Worker

Francisco Bonilla, 34, of Atlantic City, is accused of stabbing a convenience store employee, the city's police department announced on Friday, Feb. 16. Bonilla was believed to be homeless and in Atlantic City.

Officers responded to a stabbing on the 100 block of North Rhode Island Avenue at around 8:18 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3. They found the employee who was stabbed by a customer in an "unprovoked attack."

The 39-year-old was rushed to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division. The victim had serious, life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Bonilla is wanted on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He's 5'6", 140 pounds, and pictures released by police show him with at least two neck tattoos.

Anyone with information about the stabbing or where Bonilla could be should call Atlantic City police at 609-347-5766.

You can also text an anonymous tip to TIP411 (847411) and you must begin the text with "ACPD".

