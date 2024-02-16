Four Inches Of Snow Forecasted Along Jersey Shore Overnight

The National Weather Service said the Jersey Shore could see two to four inches of snow overnight and in the morning on Saturday, Feb. 17. All counties in South Jersey are under a winter weather advisory for the duration of the storm, with some winter storm warnings expected.

The snow is expected to begin across South Jersey at around 1 a.m., according to the NWS. Places along the Pennsylvania border could see the snow start falling a little earlier at around midnight.

Like the storm on Tuesday, Feb. 13, the snow is expected to fall quickly at about a half-inch to an inch per hour. Communities like Long Branch, Toms River, Atlantic City, and Vineland were forecasted for three to four inches of snow.

Atlantic City issued a code blue from 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17 to 12:01 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 18 because wind chills are expected to drop below 32 degrees. The Atlantic City Rescue Mission will be open for those who need food or shelter, and Atlantic City police can provide transportation to the rescue mission.

Asbury Park's code blue was in effect until 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 21. The city said residents can call 211 for shelter placement, and they can call Asbury Park police to report concerns about neighbors who may be vulnerable during the extreme cold.

Most of the snowfall is expected overnight, with the precipitation ending between 7 and 10 a.m. Some scattered snow showers could pop up during the afternoon but very little accumulation is expected.

Forecasters are expecting a dry, cold night, before a slightly warmer day on Sunday, Feb. 18.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.