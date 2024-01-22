Former Glendora Elections Official Sentenced For Improper Worker Payments

Michael Gibbons, 38, of Glendora was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 12 to four years probation, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office announced on Monday, Jan. 22. The conditions of Gibbons' probation require him to spend 364 days in Atlantic County Jail, which can be served by day reporting.

Gibbons pleaded guilty on Thursday, Apr. 6 to third-degree and fourth-degree theft by deception. The charges stem from when Gibbons was the county's deputy elections superintendent.

Prosecutors said Gibbons admitted to adding unauthorized overtime hours to a subordinate employee's paystub on Friday, Apr. 7, 2017. When the employee was paid, Gibbons told that person to deposit the unauthorized amount in Gibbons' bank account.

Gibbons also admitted to approving regular work hours on Friday, May 12, 2017, for two employees to clean his mother's house, according to prosecutors. The combined value of both thefts was $911.

Gibbons was also ordered to pay back the stolen $911. He's also banned from ever working in public employment again.

The professional standards and accountability unit for the county prosecutor’s office conducted the investigation.

