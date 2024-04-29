Michelle Calderon, 37, of Egg Harbor Township, was indicted on six counts on Thursday, Apr. 11, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office announced in a news release on Monday, Apr. 29. She was charged on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.

Investigators said Calderon kept cash that taxpayers and businesses gave to Ventnor City for permits. She was accused of pocketing more than $75,000 and altering the balance sheets to cover up the stolen money.

Calderon was indicted for second-degree pattern of official misconduct, second-degree official misconduct, second-degree misapplication of entrusted property, second-degree failure to make lawful disposition of property, second-degree altering computer software to commit theft, and fourth-degree tampering with records.

