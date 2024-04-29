Overcast 51°

Michelle Calderon Of Egg Harbor Township Indicted

A former code enforcement officer in Ventnor City was accused of stealing more than $75,000 in payments for city permits, authorities said.

Ventnor City Hall in Ventnor City, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Michelle Calderon, 37, of Egg Harbor Township, was indicted on six counts on Thursday, Apr. 11, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office announced in a news release on Monday, Apr. 29. She was charged on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.

Investigators said Calderon kept cash that taxpayers and businesses gave to Ventnor City for permits. She was accused of pocketing more than $75,000 and altering the balance sheets to cover up the stolen money.

Calderon was indicted for second-degree pattern of official misconduct, second-degree official misconduct, second-degree misapplication of entrusted property, second-degree failure to make lawful disposition of property, second-degree altering computer software to commit theft, and fourth-degree tampering with records.

Anyone with information about this case should call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800. You can also go to ACPO.tips and submit an anonymous tip online.

You can also call the Crime Stoppers of Atlantic County at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS).

