Code Enforcement Officer Stole $75K In South Jersey: Prosecutor

Michelle Calderon, 37, of Egg Harbor Township, was charged with official misconduct, misapplication of entrusted property and altering computer software to commit theft on Tuesday, Aug. 22, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

The charges stem from an investigation that began when the City of Ventnor observed a discrepancy within its financial ledgers. It is alleged that from 2021 through 2023, Calderon took cash transactions from citizens and businesses intended as payment for various city permits and kept the cash for herself. She would then alter the balance sheets using a city-owned computer to cover up the discrepancies.

The total amount of cash taken exceeds $75,000, the prosecutor said.

This was a joint investigation by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office’s Professional Standards & Accountability Unit and Ventnor City Police Department.

Anyone with information about this incident or other serious crimes are asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Website at ACPO.Tips and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page.

