Galloway Township police executed a search warrant at a home on the 300 block of South Bremen Avenue on Saturday, Mar. 9, the department said in a news release. When officers arrived, a large group of people were there and many tried to run away before they were detained.
Investigators found an "elaborate cockfighting operation" that included a fighting ring, seating for spectators, and several cockfighting kits. About 50 roosters were found in "various degrees of health" in crates, boxes, and bags around the cockfighting arena.
The home's owner, Jose Madera, was arrested and charged with several animal cruelty offenses, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, destruction of evidence, and resisting arrest. He was held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
Police arrested 51 other people and seized more than $37,000 in cash. The roosters were relocated on the advice of the state Department of Agriculture.
Four dogs were also seized from the property and given to animal control. Three of the dogs were living in inhumane conditions in an outdoor shed.
The following people were also arrested and charged in the cockfighting investigation:
- Patricio Acosta, 65, Philadelphia, PA
- Josue Arroyo, 52, Vineland
- Arroyo Blanco, 40, Perth Amboy
- Juan Carlo Carrion-Cortes, 46, Philadelphia, PA
- Guillermo Celada, 63, Camden
- Joseph Cubi-Camacho, 26, Vineland
- Berdover Diaz, 45, Hammonton
- Domingo Duran-Montesino, 41, Camden
- Juan Elias Pena-Duran, 33, Hamilton
- Luis Fenrnandez-Tavarez, 36, North Bergen
- Lolitha Glenn, 51, Greenwich
- Jason Gonzalez, 44, Warminster, PA
- Jimmy Hadden, 50, Greenwich
- Rafael Hernandez, 67, Philadelphia, PA
- Luiggi Jiminez-Diaz, 30, Trenton
- Walter Jones, 52, Vineland
- Anthony Lugo, 40, Vineland
- Stephanie Kanshiro, 33, Galloway Township
- Felix Medina, 64, Trenton
- Angel Ocasio, 40, Bridgeton
- Jonathan Palfy, 37, Browns Mills
- Felipe Perez, 59, Philadelphia, PA
- Irving Perez, 33, Pennsauken
- Juan Perez, 40, Pennsauken
- Rudis Perez-Perez, 46, Perth Amboy
- Yomery Pichardo-Perez, 30, Camden
- Bienvenido Polanco, 60, Tappan, NY
- Guillermo Polanco, 68, Egg Harbor Township
- Jose Quinones Jr., 56, Warminster, PA
- Peter Rios, 50, Lumberton
- Peter Rios Jr., 27, Blackwood
- Luis Rivera-Campos, 36, Camden
- Alan Rodriguez, 29, Allentown, PA
- Victor Rodriguez Jr., 51, Camden
- Pedro Rodriguez-Santiago, 48, Philadelphia, PA
- Luis Roman, 62, Trenton
- Ramon Rosa Jr., 57, Hamilton
- Javier Santos-Gonzales, 32, Pleasantville
- Rafael Quinones-Serrano, 51, Bristol, PA
- Juan Solino-Valerio, 37, Elizabeth
- Steven Sotnychuk, 55, Vineland
- Roberto Soto, 76, Camden
- Edwin Tavarez, 33, Philadelphia, PA
- Kenny Tejada-Torres, 23, Perth Amboy
- Miguel Torres, 61, Columbus
- Jose Fransisco Torres-Peralta, 45, Philadelphia, PA
- Jose Valerio, 62, Perth Amboy
- Leowis Valerio-Jaquez, 40, Perth Amboy
- Daniel Vargas-Baez, 35, Camden
- Louis Vazquez, 45, Landsdale, PA
Anyone with information about possible animal cruelty or other crimes should call the Galloway Township Police Department at 609-652-3705. You can also contact the Crime Stoppers of Atlantic County at 609-652-1234.
You can also text an anonymous tip to 274637 (CRIMES).
