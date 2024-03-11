Galloway Township police executed a search warrant at a home on the 300 block of South Bremen Avenue on Saturday, Mar. 9, the department said in a news release. When officers arrived, a large group of people were there and many tried to run away before they were detained.

Investigators found an "elaborate cockfighting operation" that included a fighting ring, seating for spectators, and several cockfighting kits. About 50 roosters were found in "various degrees of health" in crates, boxes, and bags around the cockfighting arena.

The home's owner, Jose Madera, was arrested and charged with several animal cruelty offenses, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, destruction of evidence, and resisting arrest. He was held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Police arrested 51 other people and seized more than $37,000 in cash. The roosters were relocated on the advice of the state Department of Agriculture.

Four dogs were also seized from the property and given to animal control. Three of the dogs were living in inhumane conditions in an outdoor shed.

The following people were also arrested and charged in the cockfighting investigation:

Patricio Acosta, 65, Philadelphia, PA

Josue Arroyo, 52, Vineland

Arroyo Blanco, 40, Perth Amboy

Juan Carlo Carrion-Cortes, 46, Philadelphia, PA

Guillermo Celada, 63, Camden

Joseph Cubi-Camacho, 26, Vineland

Berdover Diaz, 45, Hammonton

Domingo Duran-Montesino, 41, Camden

Juan Elias Pena-Duran, 33, Hamilton

Luis Fenrnandez-Tavarez, 36, North Bergen

Lolitha Glenn, 51, Greenwich

Jason Gonzalez, 44, Warminster, PA

Jimmy Hadden, 50, Greenwich

Rafael Hernandez, 67, Philadelphia, PA

Luiggi Jiminez-Diaz, 30, Trenton

Walter Jones, 52, Vineland

Anthony Lugo, 40, Vineland

Stephanie Kanshiro, 33, Galloway Township

Felix Medina, 64, Trenton

Angel Ocasio, 40, Bridgeton

Jonathan Palfy, 37, Browns Mills

Felipe Perez, 59, Philadelphia, PA

Irving Perez, 33, Pennsauken

Juan Perez, 40, Pennsauken

Rudis Perez-Perez, 46, Perth Amboy

Yomery Pichardo-Perez, 30, Camden

Bienvenido Polanco, 60, Tappan, NY

Guillermo Polanco, 68, Egg Harbor Township

Jose Quinones Jr., 56, Warminster, PA

Peter Rios, 50, Lumberton

Peter Rios Jr., 27, Blackwood

Luis Rivera-Campos, 36, Camden

Alan Rodriguez, 29, Allentown, PA

Victor Rodriguez Jr., 51, Camden

Pedro Rodriguez-Santiago, 48, Philadelphia, PA

Luis Roman, 62, Trenton

Ramon Rosa Jr., 57, Hamilton

Javier Santos-Gonzales, 32, Pleasantville

Rafael Quinones-Serrano, 51, Bristol, PA

Juan Solino-Valerio, 37, Elizabeth

Steven Sotnychuk, 55, Vineland

Roberto Soto, 76, Camden

Edwin Tavarez, 33, Philadelphia, PA

Kenny Tejada-Torres, 23, Perth Amboy

Miguel Torres, 61, Columbus

Jose Fransisco Torres-Peralta, 45, Philadelphia, PA

Jose Valerio, 62, Perth Amboy

Leowis Valerio-Jaquez, 40, Perth Amboy

Daniel Vargas-Baez, 35, Camden

Louis Vazquez, 45, Landsdale, PA

Anyone with information about possible animal cruelty or other crimes should call the Galloway Township Police Department at 609-652-3705. You can also contact the Crime Stoppers of Atlantic County at 609-652-1234.

You can also text an anonymous tip to 274637 (CRIMES).

