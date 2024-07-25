Heavy Rain Fog/Mist 76°

Crash With Injuries Closes Atlantic City Expressway In One Direction, Njdot Says

A crash with injuries shut down the Atlantic City Expressway in one direction near the city's convention center, officials said.

The entrance to the Dr. Joseph McGahn Bridge on the Atlantic City Expressway in Atlantic City, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons - Famartin
Chris Spiker
The state Department of Transportation said the westbound lanes of the Atlantic City Expressway were closed at around 2:09 p.m. on Thursday, July 25. The crash happened just west of the Atlantic City Convention Center.

One westbound lane reopened as of 4:08 p.m., the NJDOT said.

The scene near the Dr. Joseph McGahn Bridge was under construction, according to a previous NJDOT alert.

