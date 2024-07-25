Crash With Injuries Closes Atlantic City Expressway In One Direction, Njdot Says

The state Department of Transportation said the westbound lanes of the Atlantic City Expressway were closed at around 2:09 p.m. on Thursday, July 25. The crash happened just west of the Atlantic City Convention Center.

One westbound lane reopened as of 4:08 p.m., the NJDOT said.

The scene near the Dr. Joseph McGahn Bridge was under construction, according to a previous NJDOT alert.

Stay with Daily Voice for updates on this developing story.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.