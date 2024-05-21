Corrections Officer Accepted Money In Atlantic County Jail-Smuggling Scheme: Prosecutors

In a news release, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said 33-year-old Christopher Piccioni of Swedesboro was charged on Monday, May 20. Piccioni is an officer at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The county prosecutor's office said it learned in January about contraband being smuggled into the jail in Mays Landing. Piccioni was identified as a suspect during a four-month investigation.

Investigators said Piccioni conspired with 40-year-old Qydreia Smith of Mays Landing and an inmate at the jail, 39-year-old Dion Robinson of Egg Harbor Township, to smuggle items in exchange for money several times. Piccioni was also accused of tampering with evidence in the investigation.

Piccioni was charged with second-degree official misconduct, second-degree conspiracy to commit official misconduct, fourth-degree tampering with evidence, and a petty disorderly persons offense of providing an inmate other contraband.

Smith and Robinson were charged with second-degree conspiracy to commit official misconduct. The professional standards and accountability unit for the county prosecutor's office is investigating.

Anyone with information about this case should call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7666. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at ACPO.tips.

You can also call the Crime Stoppers of Atlantic County at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS).

