Bicyclist, 61, Struck, Killed In Atlantic City Crash: Police

The man's name had not been released.

On Sunday, July 30, at 11:21 a.m., Atlantic City police responded to Montpelier and Arctic Avenues for a report of a crash.

Police found the bicyclist suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, a 22-year-old woman from Willingboro, remained on scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office is assisting in the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has additional information is urged to call the Accident Investigations Section at 609-347-5744. Information can also be sent via text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.