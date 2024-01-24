Gerald Oquendo, 35, of Mays Landing, was sentenced on Tuesday, Jan. 23 to three years in state prison, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office announced. He'll be eligible for parole after two years.

Investigators said two family members of an inmate paid Oquendo to bring cell phones into the Atlantic County Justice Facility. Recorded audio captured the family members and inmate talking about the smuggling.

Surveillance video showed Oquendo bringing an object to the inmate, prosecutors said. Oquendo pleaded guilty to official misconduct on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.

As part of his sentence, Oquendo waived the right to appeal and will be banned from public employment.

“The defendant, a public servant entrusted with the care and custody of inmates within the Atlantic County Justice Facility, jeopardized the safety and security of the staff and inmates when he violated his oath of office and smuggled cellular devices, creating the possibility that inmates could engage in criminal activity from inside the walls of an otherwise secure facility,” said Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds.

The FBI office in Atlantic City helped the county prosecutor's office and the jail with the investigation.

