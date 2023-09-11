Atlantic City Woman Hired Teen For $5K To Shoot Victim: Prosecutor

Rashanah Camper pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted murder and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

On April 24, 2019, Camper hired a then 16-year-old juvenile, Naim T. Madison, to shoot the victim, D.M., in the area of Atlantic and Tennessee Avenues in Atlantic City. Camper provided Madison with the handgun used in the shooting and drove him around the city until they located D.M.

Camper then pointed the victim out and told Madison to “shoot.” Madison then exited the vehicle and shot D.M. multiple times in the upper torso area. D.M. was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City. She suffered a collapsed lung but survived.

Camper paid Madison a sum of $5,000 for the shooting, the prosecutor said.

Madison was waived up to adult court and previously pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted murder and first-degree conspiracy to commit murder.

Camper’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 19,

