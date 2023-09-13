Mostly Cloudy 82°

Atlantic City Man Sentenced On Firearms Offense: Prosecutor

A 24-year-old Atlantic City man was sentenced to five years in New Jersey State Prison on a firearms offense, authorities said.

Elijah Harris
Elijah Harris Photo Credit: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office
Jon Craig
Elijah Harris was sentenced on a charge of second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun while being engaged in a drug deal, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Under the terms of his plea agreement, Harris must serve 42 months in prison before being eligible for parole.

Harris was arrested on Florida Avenue in Atlantic City. During his guilty plea, Harris admitted that he possessed a handgun in his backpack while possessing drugs with the intent to sell them.

 Harris’ co-defendant, Xavier Martin, was arrested as part of the same investigation and he was previously sentenced to state prison on a separate handgun charge.

