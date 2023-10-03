Atlantic City Man Sentenced For Assault, Handgun Offense: Prosecutor

Amir Lampkin was sentenced on Monday, Oct. 2 for aggravated assault and possession of a handgun without a permit, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

On Nov. 12, 2022, at 10:48 a.m. Atlantic City police responded to the 200 block of North Kentucky Avenue for a male shot. The victim was identified as Karmor Dolleh, 32, also from Atlantic City. Dolleh suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of his hip.

Through a review of surveillance, cell phones recovered on the scene, and witness statements, Lampkin was identified as the shooter, the prosecutor said.

This investigation was a cooperative effort by the Atlantic City Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.