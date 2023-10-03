°

Atlantic City Man Sentenced For Assault, Handgun Offense: Prosecutor

A 20-year-old man from Atlantic City has been sentenced to five years in New Jersey State Prison in connection with a shooting, authorities said.

Amir Lampkin
Amir Lampkin Photo Credit: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office
Jon Craig
Amir Lampkin was sentenced on Monday, Oct. 2 for aggravated assault and possession of a handgun without a permit, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

On Nov. 12, 2022, at 10:48 a.m. Atlantic City police responded to the 200 block of North Kentucky Avenue for a male shot. The victim was identified as Karmor Dolleh, 32, also from Atlantic City. Dolleh suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of his hip. 

Through a review of surveillance, cell phones recovered on the scene, and witness statements, Lampkin was identified as the shooter, the prosecutor said.

This investigation was a cooperative effort by the Atlantic City Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

