Atlantic City Man Killed Teen In Absecon Hit-And-Run Crash: Police

Everette Williams, 52, was arrested on Thursday, May 16, the Absecon Police Department said in a news release. He was facing charges in the deadly crash on Route 30 West on Saturday, Feb. 17.

Officers responded to the crash just east of Turner Avenue and near the Executive Lodge motel at around 9 p.m. A 17-year-old boy died from his injuries.

Investigators said the driver of a white 2015 Jeep Compass didn't stop and left the victim without any help. The U.S. Marshal Task Force found Williams in Atlantic City and took him into custody.

Williams was charged with second-degree knowingly leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash, third-degree operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and being involved in a motor vehicle crash resulting in the death of a person, third-degree removal of vehicle identification number, and several traffic offenses.

Traffic was impacted for about five hours as the crash scene was investigated.

